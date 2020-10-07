Watch: Ken Jeong Calls out John Cena to a Fight on WWE's The Bump

✖

The Hangover and Community star Ken Jeong appeared on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, where the panelists took him on a trip down memory lane to one of his appearances on WWE television. Back in 2009, when Raw was dominated by weekly appearances from celebrity guest hosts, Jeong appeared alongside Jeremy Piven to help promote the comedy The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard. The end of the show saw Piven try and fail to attack John Cena by diving off the top rope, followed by Jeong attacking him from behind with a fake sword. This resulted in Cena tossing Jeong over the top rope onto a group of wrestlers below.

Jeong reacted to the replay by pretending that he had demanded WWE not show the footage again, then challenged the 16-time world champion to a fight inside a WWE ring.

"I told you guys not to show that footage," Jeong said. "You know, I'm a doctor from Hollywood, I'm smarter than everybody. John Cena, although he's more richer and famous than me, I still hate him. That was not supposed to happen. And Cena, if I ever see you in a SmackDown or Raw ring, I've got some famous friends now. That's all I'm saying."

Cena recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he clarified that his WWE career is not over despite his acting career getting bigger.

"I have a very young audience in WWE, a lot of kids and families. And as my in-ring career with WWE is not as active, although not over, I wanted to continue to send messaging to those younger viewers (with his new children's book, Elbow Grease: Fast Friends)."

The Suicide Squad star hasn't appeared on WWE television since losing the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he finally addressed that match.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."