Kevin Nash Picks Which Current WWE Star Would Fit in the NWO

Kevin Nash appeared on a recent episode of The Hashtag Show, where he was asked which current WWE Superstar he'd pick to be in the New World Order. The faction utterly dominated WCW in the late 90s and at one time or another featured such stars as Nash, Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Ted DiBiase, The Giant, Randy Savage, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Sean Waltman, Scott Steiner, Sting and Bret Hart, then managed to bring in other stars like Shawn Michaels and Booker T once it made the jump to the WWE. "Big Sexy" went in a different route with his selection, picking "The Boss" Sasha Banks.

The original group had its fair share of female members — most famously Miss Elizabeth and Torrie Wilson — though they all worked as valets for the male wrestlers. Nash picked Banks because her charisma would've fit right in with the group.

"I'd pick Sasha," Nash said. "I thought her match at SummerSlam that she lost, I thought the psychology was amazing at the end. There was some thought there.... they worked it back and forth. And I thought, 'I'm not seeing that anywhere else. I'm seeing in here in her match.' She's very attractive, that goes without saying. But she has that swag. She's the total package."

Banks wound up dropping the Raw Women's Championship back to Asuka at SummerSlam, continuing her streak of being unable to successfully defend a championship at a pay-per-view. She'll challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship on this Friday's Friday Night SmackDown.

The episode will also serve as the first night of the 2020 WWE Draft. On Thursday WWE released the official draft pool of wrestlers both shows will get to pick from. Check out Friday's draft pool below:

Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso