Latest Update on WWE's Plans for Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has had an eventful few weeks on Monday Night Raw. Shortly after Triple H took over WWE's Creative, Owens indicated that he was turning back into the "Prizefighter" persona that instantly launched him into NXT's main event scene and propelled him to beat John Cena in his main roster debut. However, since then he has shown more babyface qualities, first by trying to convince Sami Zayn that The Bloodline is just using him and then by cutting a heartfelt promo on Austin Theory.

"Prove me wrong," Owens said to the cocky Theory on this week's Raw. "Prove all of these people wrong. You know how to do it? You know how to do it? I'll tell you. You stop thinking about the moments that were handed to you, and you start making your own moments. You know how to do that? You check your ego at the door, you look at yourself in the mirror, you realize you're not as good as you think you are, but you let your passion drive you to get better. And more importantly you leave everything you have in this ring every time you step foot in front of these people. That, that's how you prove me wrong. That's how you become the future. That's how you become the face of WWE."

PWInsider is now reporting that Owens has been moved over to the babyface side of Raw's internal main roster. Owens has indicated in recent promos that he could finally dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if given one more chance, but a recent report from the Wrestling Observer started that neither Owens nor Seth Rollins will be facing Reigns when he makes his next title defense at Crown Jewel in November. Despite having not held a championship since July 2017, Owens was still massively rewarded for signing a new deal with WWE late last year by getting booked in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a surprise impromptu match against Steve Austin.

What do you think the future holds for Owens as one of Raw's top babyfaces? Let us know down in the comments. WWE returns to pay-per-view on Oct. 8 with the Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia. The only match confirmed for the show so far is Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.