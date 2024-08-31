WWE’s Kevin Owens on CM Punk: “We’re Not Friends.”

CM Punk’s WWE comeback was not universally met with open arms. The Second City Saint ended his near decade long hiatus from the sports-entertainment giant this past November at WWE Survivor Series, popping up in what was essentially a post credits scene of that premium live event. Fan cameras caught the reaction from talent in the ring, which ranged from Randy Orton happily waving to Seth Rollins venomously cursing in Punk’s direction. Nine months into his return, there have been zero reports of Punk’s backstage issues in AEW bleeding into WWE, but that hasn’t changed some talents’ pre-conceived perceptions of him.

Kevin Owens on CM Punk: “We’re Not Friends.”

The Prizefighter has no love for the self-proclaimed best in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Daily Mail, Kevin Owens noted that he and CM Punk are “not friends” and that they will only speak if they end up working together in a storyline.

“We never talk,” Owens said. “We have no reason to talk. We’re not friends. We’re not, we don’t, you know, we’re just not, I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

Owens and Punk’s bad blood goes back to the very beginnings of their professional wrestling careers. Owens, then wrestling under his real name of Kevin Steen, joined Ring of Honor in 2005. At the time, Punk was one of ROH’s top stars. Much to his chagrin, Owens had been wrestling in a singlet, and he eventually asked upper management if he could switch his gear to what would become his sleeveless t-shirt instead.

Punk took issue with Owens’s ring gear change, confronting him in front of the entire ROH locker room. Owens made a snide remark at Punk which resulted in Punk getting heated and embarrassing Owens, with his new rostermates watching on.

Punk only remained in ROH for one more year before departing to WWE while Owens catapulted up the card over the next decade. Owens signed with WWE in Summer 2014, months after Punk walked out of the company. It wasn’t until Fall 2023 that the two would find themselves on the same roster again, but they remain on separate brands.

Owens challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship and Punk battles Drew McIntyre in a strap match at WWE Bash in Berlin today at 1 PM ET.