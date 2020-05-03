Kevin Owens Reveals He Has Ankle Injury, Talks Staying Home During Pandemic

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen since his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, which was taped approximately one month ago. While there were some reports about a possible injury, nothing was confirmed. However, Owens broke his silence on the matter and gave an interview to RDS in Quebec, Canada and revealed that he is indeed healing an injured ankle. He noted the injury happened in the WrestleMania match with Rollins.

As of right now, Owens doesn't know exactly how serious the injury is. He said that he will be receiving an x-ray on the injured ankle soon to find out a recovery time and plan of action moving forward. He believes that he hurt the ankle in the spot where he jumped off the WrestleMania sign on to Rollins, who was positioned on a table below. Owens believes he either has a bad sprain or fracture in his ankle.

Owens also spoke about being home with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview was conducted in French, so below is a loose translation of his comments.

"It's special that we were considered essential in the state of Florida, but maybe it's a mentality where they think people need such distraction," Owens said.

Continuing, Owens said, “The great thing about WWE is that it doesn't require us to be there if we don't want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family."

It goes without saying that you shouldn't be expecting Owens at next weekend's WWE Money In The Bank PPV event. The current card for that show is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBA

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Who would you like to see Kevin Owens feud with when he returns from his injury? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.