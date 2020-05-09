WWE's Kofi Kingston Wants To Be A Spider-Man Figure

✖

WWE's Kofi Kingston at times looks like a real-life superhero in the ring, speeding past his opponents and taking to the skies from atop the ropes or in more extreme cases launching from the top of a ladder. That's why it makes all the sense in the world that Kingston and his New Day buddies Big E and Xavier Woods have already been turned into beloved characters from franchises like He-Man courtesy of their Man-E-Faces Masters of the Universe figure. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Kingston about what other franchise could use a Kofi Kingston figure, and while there are a lot of great options, one hero stood above the rest, and that was Marvel's Spider-Man.

Now, getting a Masters of the Universe figure is already a bucket list type of achievement, so it's hard to top that, though he has a few ideas of great additions, including Attack on Titan and Dragon Ball. "Talking about it now, I don't know if there's anything that would top that," Kingston said. "But I'm a big anime fan. I'm a huge anime fan, Dragon Ball Z in particular. I just finished watching Attack on Titan, which is awesome. I like it. Off the top of my head, if we were to have WWE figures that were collaborated with titans and titan form, whoa dude. Or Super Saiyan Kofi Kingston."

Kingston is beyond excited about the DBZ possibilities, though when it comes to superheroes, his heart is with the web-slinger.

"Super Saiyan God mode, come on man! We could literally be here all day, and then you have your classics like Marvel and DC," Kingston said. "I would love to be a Spider-Man figure. Spider-Man is my favorite, he's my guy. I would love it."

Kingston actually used to work superheroes into his gear quite a bit early on, with nods to everyone from Batman to Carnage.

"Back in the day too, I used to do a lot more collaborations with my gear, like my smiley face dreadlock logo," Kingston said. "I would use it with the superheroes, so I have a Batman logo with a Batman face on it. One with Robin, a Superman one. Venom with the legs coming out. The same Venom legs that are in his logo were my dreads and then my face was in the middle of that, so I got it done. Carnage, there's so man, I could be on the phone with you for hours and talk about collaborations that I would do, man. It would be awesome."

Fans can see some classic Kofi moments on tonight's Ladder Match special on FOX, and you can find the official description below.

"FOX Sports Presents: WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches

Featuring the best of the most high-flying, crowd-wowing battles in sport's entertainment - the ladder match.

Starring The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and many more."

WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches airs tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FOX, and there will be an encore presentation on Sunday, May 10th at 12 PM ET on WWE's platforms.

