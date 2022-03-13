WWE: Kurt Angle Requests Help for Brother in Need of Kidney Transplant

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently posted a request for help as he searches for a Kidney donor for his brother Eric, and time is of the essence. Angle posted more details about Eric’s health, and he revealed that doctors found cancer in Eric’s left kidney, making it imperative that they find a kidney donor as soon as possible. Kurt also said he’s been tested and is unfortunately not a match, so if you want to help and see if you are a match you can head to UPMC’s Living Donor Kidney Transplant page for more details on the process and what is involved. You can find Kurt’s full post below, and our thoughts are with Kurt, Eric, and the entire family.

“After posting about my brother Eric last month, sadly we have more terrible news. The doctors recently found cancer in my brother’s left kidney. It is imperative that we find a kidney donor ASAP. We are literally racing against time. As I stated before my brother and best friend in this whole world Eric, is in need of a kidney transplant. Obviously, it goes without saying how huge of an ask this is, however, if there is a chance a self-less individual out there willing to give Eric a second chance at life please go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com to register.

Eric is my older brother by one year and we have grown up like twins our whole lives. We are often confused for being one another when we are out and about. Needless to say, we are very close. Eric has been married for 16 years to his wife Felicia. They have two step children together along with a pet Bulldog named Libby.

I have been tested recently and I have been told I am not a match so I am trying to do my part in finding a way to get Eric new lease on life. So if anyone is willing to help, appreciation and gratitude are expressed. For those who have inquired and was not matched, Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have no words to express my gratitude.

If you would like more information on how to become a hero, a living donor, please visit upmc.com/livingdonorkidney to learn more.

Thank you and God Bless! The Angle Family”