More Former WWE Stars Tease Debuting at AEW Revolution
One of the biggest questions heading into tonight's Revolution pay-per-view is which "hall-of-fame-worthy" star will arrive in AEW during the show. Paul Wight teased the announcement during this week's AEW Dynamite, and AEW president Tony Khan took things a step further by telling Busted Open Radio it was one of his favorite wrestlers of all time. Since then, a few wrestlers have decided to get in on the action on social media.
First there's Pat McAfee. Cody Rhodes called out the NFL punter during a media conference call earlier this week, saying, "I didn't see this comment, especially from Pat. Which is super bizarre because I'm pretty sure that Pat is trying to get a job at AEW like every other day."
McAfee was hosting The Pat McAfee Show at the time and quickly responded.
"Cody Rhodes says I've been trying to get employed by the AEW? This is not true, I've actually contemplated retirement here more than I have contemplated going to AEW. I've been in a little bit of a spat with Rusev, old friend of ours, now Miro. [He] kind of came after us and we flipped the script a little on him a little."
But then the NXT star decided to post a video on Saturday of himself shoving his wrestling gear into a backpack.
March 6, 2021
Next up is Bully Ray, who posted an old promo of himself and D-Von Dudley hyping up the arrival of WWE's version of ECW. Fans were quick to notice Ray said, "The Revolution continues" in the promo, leading to fans making the connection with AEW.
March 5, 20210comments
Finally, there's Kurt Angle. Plenty has already been written about the video promo he uploaded on Saturday, but he may have just thrown cold water over the entire theory. On Sunday he uploaded a longer version of the video, revealing he was just promoting his new podcast The Kurt Angle Show.
Tune in. Oh, it’s true! It’s damn true! pic.twitter.com/sYKfPIdCQD— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 7, 2021
Could any of these three be the mystery signing? Tell us your predictions down in the comments!
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Casino Tag Team Royale
- (Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel.