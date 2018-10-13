Update on WWE’s Plans for Kurt Angle, Future Matches

Wrestling fans tuning into WWE RAW this past Monday night saw Kurt Angle make a surprise return to the ring.

Dressed as The Conquistador, Angle returned under a mask to eliminate Baron Corbin during a 10 man battle royal and qualify for the WWE’s World Cup tournament, currently scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia (though that event could now be in jeopardy).

According to PWInsider, Angle is booked for this Monday’s RAW show in Philadelphia and WWE is looking ahead at plans for him to compete in the ring beyond Crown Jewel. According to the report, there are plans for a Team Angle vs. Team Corbin match at November’s Survivor Series event, which takes place on November 18th in Los Angeles.

Angle has been quite vocal about wanting to wrestle more often since his successful return to the ring in WWE. Last year, he initially made his return at the last minute when WWE needed a sub for Roman Reigns at TLC in a Shield vs. Cesaro, Sheamus, Miz, Braun Strowman, and Kane match. He then notably tagged up with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania in a match that was arguably the best contest on the show.

Angle, now 49 years old, has been troubled by injuries (notably to his neck) throughout his career, but he has always been one of the top competitors in the ring when healthy. Despite his age, he proved earlier this year that he can still go when healthy. If the medical staff feels his body can hold up, there’s no reason to not see this all time great in the ring as long as his body holds up and he is wanting to compete. It looks like that could be more often as we move forward.