WWE's LA Knight on Being a Good Talker: "What Does That Matter in the Grand Scheme?"

LA Knight is currently on the run of his career. The charismatic megastar has been on the main roster for just over one year now but has been officially wrestling as his fan-favorite persona for much shorter, as he was previously stuck with the now-infamous Max Dupri gimmick upon his WWE SmackDown arrival. While Knight has yet to have a true signature moment on the WWE stage, he has been receiving massive reactions from audiences on a weekly basis, regularly getting cheered over fan favorites like Rey Mysterio and Montez Ford. Knight has the opportunity to get that first signature moment this Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank when he competes in the show's titular ladder match.

A big reason why Knight has gotten over has been due to his mic skills, specifically regarding his cadence and catchphrases. Despite that praise from fans and critics alike, Knight believes his speaking skills are low on the totem pole in terms of wrestling value.

"Whenever I hear guys, in the act of talking, say they are the best at talking, I'm like, 'What does that matter in the grand scheme of things?' It matters in the form of entertainment, but in the scheme of what we're actually doing, I'm trying to fight this guy, beat this guy, win his championship, what the hell does me being good at talking matter in the scheme of that?" Knight told My Love Letter to Wrestling. "Even outside of the universe of wrestling, just because it feels weird and self-serving. The guys who brag about that, it seems like a strange thing. Do you think Muhammad Ali was ever like, 'I'm the best on the mic.' No, he was, 'I'm the best in the ring. I'm the best boxer.'"

WWE Money in the Bank goes down on Saturday, July 1st.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card

