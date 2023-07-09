LA Knight Reacts to Viral TikTok Impersonator

Justin Taite went viral on TikTok recently for his uncanny resemblance of LA Knight, dressing up as one of WWE's hottest rising stars and impersonating a recent promo he delivered to Logan Paul on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Knight himself finally got the chance to respond to the video on WWE's official TikTok account, poking fun at the actor. Knight agreed with Taite's initial premise that they look nothing alike but then saw what happened when Taite dressed up like the former Million Dollar Champion.

"Now you kind of look a little more like me, even though you're standing 10 feet away (from the camera). That's the only way," Knight said. He later added, "He's doing an okay job, but there is only one (L-A-Knight)."

Taite would go on to post a response where he nailed Knight with a People's Elbow in WWE 2K23 over Knight dissing his physique. Despite not being on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Knight's dark match segment involving Hit Row managed to generate nearly 900,000 views on YouTube over the weekend. He has also recently indicated on house shows that he'll be targeting Austin Theory's United States Championship in the near future.

LA Knight on His Growing Popularity

Despite not having any major feuds since his program with Bray Wyatt ended at the Royal Rumble, Knight's popularity has continued to rise throughout 2023 thanks to his undeniable charisma and promo ability. It has gotten to the point where he acknowledges it in his in-character interviews.

"Finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. Look, I didn't ask for anybody, talk about being a fan-favorite, I didn't go out there and say, 'Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.' As a matter of fact, if they don't cheer for me, if they don't like me, doesn't make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day, I'm gonna go to Money in the Bank, I'm gonna climb that ladder, I'm gonna pull the case down, and then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Austin Theory, whether it's Seth Rollins or whether it's Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point," Knight said while on The Bump leading up to his involvement in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight," Knight said. "You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."

WWE's Rumored SummerSlam 2023 Card

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer posted last week what is believed to be a good chunk of the card for SummerSlam 2023. What do you think of these seven rumored matches? Let us know in the comments!