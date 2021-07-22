Former WWE Star CJ Perry (Lana) Cast in The Surreal Life Reboot

✖

VH1 is bringing back its classic reality series The Surreal Life this fall, and WWE fans will be very familiar with one of the contestants. According to Deadline, the cast will include Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA and CJ Perry, formerly known in WWE as Lana. The show, originally running for six seasons from 2003-06, will see the celebrities living together under one roof while competing in a series of challenges each week.

"The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, told Deadline. "We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere."

Perry was released by the WWE back in early June. She was recently a guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where she said the only way she'd return to wrestling is if a company offered her a "No-Cut" clause in her contract.

"I felt really relieved in the sense of like, I've been waiting for this call. That's the part I don't like about the environment. I want to — whatever wrestling contract I have next if I stay in wrestling, which I hope I do, I want a no-cut clause, that was the worst," Perry said.

In an interview with ComicBook back in March Perry talked about WWE's controversial third-party policy and had to speak out after being accused by fans of causing the policy due to her sponsorship deals on Instagram.

"The reason why I stood my ground is because I had never heard any of that stuff. I had never heard that they had a problem with the things that I was doing and was the cause and the 'straw that broke the camel's back.' I don't appreciate when people come out there, so-called journalists come out and claim that I'm the reason for things when that's actually complete false," Perry said. "I've been always in communication with WWE, always given them every single... Everything I do, I always get everything approved. I am, regardless of what people see me on screen throughout the years as the bad guy, the heel, the loud mouth, the drama, behind the scenes, I would say I try to do everything by the book. Because I deal with really bad anxiety and mental health issues and I just get too anxious if I feel like I'm breaking the rules. I was really... That's why I stood my ground and I wanted to make it clear that, "No, that's not true." Ever since the third party thing, I never posted anything. I've always been in communications with talent relations and WWE office."