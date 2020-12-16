Lana Injury Update Following Removal From WWE TLC

✖

WWE broke the news during Monday Night Raw that Lana will be unable to compete at TLC this Sunday following the latest attack from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Lana was supposed to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Asuka, but the champs took out their frustrations on "The Ravishing Russian" after she beat Jax with a surprise roll-up.

PWInsider is now reporting that Lana will be off television for roughly 3-4 weeks, though the extent of her injury (if there actually is one, this could all be for storyline purposes) is unknown. She's been silent on social media since the attack.

This is just heartbreaking to see after the biggest win of @LanaWWE's career!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BbV4qbmKF — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEAsuka supports @LanaWWE as she is taken to an ambulance for transport to a local medical facility after a brutal attack on #WWERaw by @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/rxtz2eYFoH — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 15, 2020

Fans have been speculating over who her replacement will be in the tag title match, and the leading theory is that it will be Charlotte Flair. "The Queen" has been out of action since undergoing surgery to fix a breast implant over the summer.

Flair explained her medical situation in a series of Tweets back in July.

"Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house," she explained. "A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.

"To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery," she continued. "I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."