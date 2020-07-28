WWE's Charlotte Flair Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery

✖

Charlotte Flair was written off television back in June with a shoulder injury after Nia Jax attacked her backstage following a Raw Women's Championship match. In reality, Flair needed time off television in order to undergo a medical procedure, which she explained in a lengthy Twitter thread. Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported on Tuesday that the surgery took place on July 25 and "went great." He added that it's still possible the the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion could be back in time for SummerSlam, even though Jax has already started up a new rivalry with Shayna Baszler.

"Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother's house," Flair explained in her Twitter thread on July 12. "A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.

"To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery," she continued. "I'll be back when I'm ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

Flair kicked off 2020 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble in January. But instead of challenging for the Raw or SmackDown titles, she opted to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship and won at WrestleMania. She dropped the title in a triple threat to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and was immediately inserted into the Raw Women's Championship picture against Asuka.

Speaking of which, "The Empress" officially dropped the title to Sasha Banks on this week's Raw thanks to some backstage inference from Bayley.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.