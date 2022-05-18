Two Former WWE Stars Are Returning to Wrestling to Reignite Their Feud

✖

Lana (C.J. Perry) and Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) were both released by the WWE back in 2021 and neither has stepped back inside the ring for a match since, but that's about the change. The pair will reportedly wrestle each other to crown the inaugural Women's World Champion for Wrestling Entertainment Series, a new promotion launched by former WWE stars Akam and Rezar (ow going by the Legion of Pain). The WES' first event will take place at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on June 24.

Six matches have been booked for the show so far and the card almost exclusively consists of former WWE stars. The biggest exception is former UFC Heavyweight Alistair Overeem, who will be making his debut against Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman). Check out the card below and let us know what you think down in the comments!

WES World Championship: Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem

WES Women's World Championship: C.J. Perry vs. Lina Fanene

The Legion of Pain vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin

Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. Jonah

Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Dean Muhtadi vs. Lince Dorado

In 2020, Jax and Lana had a months-long feud that centered around Jax repeatedly bullying "The Ravishing Russian" by slamming her through a table week after week. Lana got a little bit of revenge by becoming the Sole Survivor in the Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series match that November, then picked up a few shocking wins over Jax before the story was dropped.

Perry appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast shortly after her 2021 release and claimed that the only way she'd sign on as a full-time wrestler with a company again is if they offered her a "no-cut" clause in her contract, something that is incredibly rare in the pro wrestling business

"I felt really relieved in the sense of like, I've been waiting for this call. That's the part I don't like about the environment. I want to — whatever wrestling contract I have next if I stay in wrestling, which I hope I do, I want a no-cut clause, that was the worst," Perry said. There have been rumors and reports since then that she might join AEW to work alongside her husband, Miro, as "The Redeemer" has frequently mentioned her on TV.