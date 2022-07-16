WWE Legend Revealed to be Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was a match between Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits and Jimmy Uso of The Usos, and while the match was going to be great, WWE promised that the identity of the special guest referee for The Usos and Street Profits' match at SummerSlam would be revealed at some point during tonight's episode. After the match was over Adam Pearce came out to address them and reveal the guest referee, and he said he found the perfect man for the job in Jeff Jarrett. Yes, Jarrett will be the special guest referee at SummerSlam.

After the announcement, both teams started to brawl, and then a group of officials came out to try and break them up, but were unsuccessful. These teams have had a rivalry for quite some time, and the Street Profits are hoping to put an end to The Bloodline's dominance by taking the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The Usos were also upset because of the finish, as Dawkins pinned Jimmy and got the 3 count, but Jimmy's shoulder was clearly up off the mat. That mirrors what happened at Money in the Bank, which had the Profits lose when Ford's shoulder was also clearly off the mat. Now they are even and look to settle the back and forth once and for all at SummerSlam.

Speaking of SummerSlam, here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

