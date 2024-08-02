WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Responds to Tiffany Stratton’s Challenge

Back in July at Money in the Bank, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton had a face-off backstage that got tons of fan attention. During the media scrum Stratton revealed that her dream match consists of WWE Hall of Famer Stratus. It immediately got fans into the idea as many have drawn comparisons between the two beloved wrestlers. Although Stratton has only been wrestling a few years, the waves she has created in NXT as a women’s champion and now on the main roster has shot her right to the top of the card. Stratus has remained silent on the matter but while speaking in a new interview she teases coming back to the ring for the young star.

Trish Stratus Calls Out Tiffany Stratton

“Hey listen, I told you I checked some boxes when it’s time for a comeback. It’s not about nothing; it’s about something, right? It’s about a few things,” Stratus told Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. “Will the fans be interested? Is this a challenge for me as a performer? Going back as a heel was a challenge for me and something different for the fans. Working with Zoe checked the box of influencing a different generation or impacting someone else along the way. So, yeah, as I’m saying these out loud, it’s checking those boxes. There are a few boxes being checked, you know? And again, like I said, if I can go back 100%, I will and I’ll consider it. But I don’t know; if she [Stratton] keeps running her mouth, maybe you’ve got to put some people in their place. What can I say?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stratus hasn’t been inside of a ring since September of last year when she wrestled Becky Lynch inside a steel cage, something she had never done in her career. That match ended up leaving her with a severe injury which could explain a lot of her time off from the ring. While she isn’t had her in-ring return just yet, she did host Money in the Bank. Stratus previously revealed that she would only return to the ring if she is at “100%.” She certainly has a list of people that would love to face her, including her former tag team partner Zoey Stark who is hopeful that she will come back to finish the story.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.