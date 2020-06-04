Lio Rush Responds to WWE Rehiring Released Superstars

✖

Since mid-April WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers from their contracts as part of a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts saw stars like Rusev, EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curtis Axel, Sarah Logan, Deonna Purrazzo and Erick Rowan all get pink slips, and most of them won't be able to work for another company until mid-July due to the 90-day no compete clauses. But between Drake Maverick earning a new NXT contract this week and a report dropping via Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez that WWE was offering to rehire certain wrestlers at lower wages, it looks like some of those released wrestlers could be back in a WWE ring sooner than later.

Lio Rush took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to this development. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was one of the wrestlers to get let go, and despite being just 25 years old he's already teasing retirement from the squared circle.

Man....Are they going to hire everyone back then? Kind of a slap in the face to use this as a shoot work. But i guess I’m not surprised. Super happy for anyone getting there job back. But damn, real trauma and a lot of others were apart of this. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) June 4, 2020

He then specifically called out WWE for how they handled Maverick's situation.

"BECAUSE ITS F—ED UP. It's called having a heart and showing compassion for those who have also suffered from loosing their jobs on that day. It's not spuds fault. It's the companies and it's disgusting," Rush wrote.

This week's NXT ended with Drake Maverick losing to El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals of the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. After the match was over, Triple H walked out onto the entrance ramp and handed Maverick a new contract, saying, "you earned this."

"I don't think anybody in the space of a couple of months can tell you they felt like they lost everything twice," Maverick said in his post-show interview. "I just kept holding on because I love this, I've always loved this. When I look at people that disrespect it, when I look at people who don't seize opportunities that are standing before them, I'm like 'if you don't want em, I'll take em!' And I took this one. And that's all it was, an opportunity. The 24/7 title was an opportunity, the 205 Live general manager was an opportunity. I took them, I ran with them. I ran with this, and I ran all the way to the finals. I'm disappointed I'm not standing here as champion, but now there will be another day."

