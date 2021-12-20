Watch: Liv Morgan Ambushes Becky Lynch While Training for WWE Day 1

WWE’s social media team uploaded a video on Sunday night of Liv Morgan attempting to ambush Becky Lynch at a wrestling school while she trained for the upcoming Raw Women’s Championship match at Day 1. The clip showed Morgan sneaking into the ring with a kendo stick and whacking it across the back of a woman with red hair, but it turned out to not be Lynch. “Big Match Becks” then jumped Morgan from behind, leading to a brawl where the challenger fought through the pain of her injured arm (still in a cast from Lynch’s attack on this past week’s Raw) and whacked the champion a few times before Lynch bailed.

Morgan, having been cheated out of their first Raw Women’s Championship match a week prior, called out Lynch to a rematch on last week’s Raw. Lynch only accepted after trapping Morgan’s arm between one of the four corner posts and the steel ring steps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan spoke with ComicBook prior to her first match with Lynch and reflected on how much she’s grown over the past year — “Oh my gosh, from the beginning of the year till now, I feel like I’m a different person. And I know we’re always evolving, we’re always growing, but I feel like a different person. I feel like I’m still evolving. It’s an even more different person as we speak. And so I’m just excited. I’m so excited to just see where this journey takes me and to see what happens next. I feel like Becky, I feel like she’s delusional. She’s become so wrapped up in herself and her persona and what she thinks she is that it’s just made her delusional. I did look up to Becky so much. I feel like we had a lot of similarities in our career and our journeys, and so I looked up to her when she found all her success becoming Becky Two Belts. Seeing her has been an inspiration to me, but she’s definitely changed, and I think we all see it and I think we can all agree.”

