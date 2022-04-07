WWE’s Liv Morgan Auctioning Catwoman Whip from WrestleMania 38

WWE’s Liv Morgan debuted some new Catwoman-styled gear at WrestleMania 38, complete with a Cat-like mask and Catwoman’s trademark whip. Now one fan can own the whip she brought to WrestleMania thanks to a new WWE auction, and it will be autographed by Morgan to boot. The auction is live from now to April 11th, and so far there have been 13 bids, with the current bid at $705.00. If you want to add a one-of-a-kind item to your WWE collection, you can check out the auction right here.

The whip has WM 37 and a heart written on the handle alongside Liv’s signature. Morgan shared the auction on Twitter with the caption “My Wrestlemania whip is available for auction NOW 🐈‍⬛🦇💥 I’ve whipped a couple 🍑🍑🍑 with this thing that will remain anonymous 🤫”

Here’s the official description of the item. “You are bidding on the whip used by Liv Morgan during her Entrance at WrestleMania 38. This whip was autographed by WWE Superstar Liv Morgan backstage on 4/4/22 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. This will not ship until 4/25/22. Please allow 2-3 weeks for delivery.”

Morgan is currently teaming with Ripley, and the duo came close to winning the Raw Tag Team Championships. During a previous interview with Morgan, ComicBook.com asked her about what she wanted to achieve most in 2022, and with appearances at both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, she’s off to quite a start already.

“Yeah. I just want to continue to achieve my best. Obviously I want to win the Rumble. I want to go to WrestleMania. I want to be Champion, but I want to cut amazing promos. I want my in-ring work to improve. Today is my first acting class. Right after I’m done here. So I’m excited about that, which I feel like will up my game in every aspect. I would love to maybe earn a role on a film or a TV show this year. I would love ShopLiveMore to stay busy too. I would die if I got on Euphoria. I’m also positioning to be on Chucky Season Two. I would be happy to just, I’m going to be happy with any role anyway. It’s all a learning experience, but I would love to do something that I truly enjoy. I feel like it would make it easier and more fun for me,” Morgan said.

