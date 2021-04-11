WWE's Live Fans Go Crazy For Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37
It's something else to think about the fact that it's been over a year since fans were in attendance of a live WWE event, but because of the pandemic that has sadly been the case. Live shows stopped being held before WrestleMania 36, which is why WrestleMania 37 is so special, as it's the first live WWE event to have fans in attendance again. Stars like Drew McIntyre have been anticipating getting in front of a live crowd, and after the huge pop from the live crowd to kick off the show, fans are already talking about how good it feels to have it back on social media, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
When McIntyre spoke to ComicBook.com, he couldn't wait to hear the live reaction again, and knows he might great a bit emotional after hearing it again.
"They're the most passionate fans in the world and they're finally going to get live wrestling again, and it's WrestleMania. It's going to be absolutely insane in that stadium, when I walk out, the hardest part is just going to be able to compose myself," McIntyre said. "I know when I get in the ring, that's my comfort zone, that's where I'm most comfortable in the world, I'll be back in the game, but for that entrance, I know I'm going to have to calm myself down and try not to burst into tears or something."
Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.
Night 1:
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison
Seith Rollins vs Cesaro
Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Tag Team Turmoil Match: Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay
Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos
Night 2:
Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
What have you thought of the reaction to WrestleMania 37? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
THAT POP
When that music hit, the crowd went wild, but they got even louder as his entrance went on.
THAT POP FOR DREW MCINTYRE I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM #WrestleMania— Saif (@SaifQuadri) April 11, 2021
No Issues
There were several audio issues tonight, but nothing was wrong with the Pop Drew got.
Audio issues all across the board tonight.
But, what wasn't an audio issue was the pop for Drew McIntyre.
Goosebumps for this. I'm so happy for him. This is what he has worked for since winning the Royal Rumble.
HERE WE GO!#WrestleMania— Nate Chive (@NateChiveOWR) April 11, 2021
Listen
One listen to the pop for Drew and you knew fans were loving seeing wrestling live again.
LISTEN TO THAT POP FOR DREW MCINTYRE!!!! #WrestleMania— Kimi Martinez 🏎️🏁 (@KimiMtz17) April 11, 2021
Earned
With the way Drew has carried the Championship through this pandemic era, he more than deserved the epic pop he got.
drew mcintyre earned that pop lmfao— big gulp (@JakesBadTweets) April 11, 2021
Huge
Drew came out for the first match of the night, and that pop he got set the tone for all of WrestleMania.
Huge pop for Drew McIntyre! This is gonna be great! #WrestleMania— J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) April 11, 2021
An Even Bigger Pop?
The pop Drew got was great, but it will be even better if he can win that Championship back.
So good to finally hear Drew Mcintyre get his pop. Will he get an even bigger one at the end of this championship match? Guess we'll find out— Cold Callers Comedy (@coldcallers) April 11, 2021
Chills0comments
Some couldn't shake the chills and goosebumps from the crowd reaction.
I got chills and goosebumps seeing the crowd pop for Drew McIntyre— Abel Pantoja (@abellive1998) April 11, 2021
