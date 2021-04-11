WWE's Live Fans Go Crazy For Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

It's something else to think about the fact that it's been over a year since fans were in attendance of a live WWE event, but because of the pandemic that has sadly been the case. Live shows stopped being held before WrestleMania 36, which is why WrestleMania 37 is so special, as it's the first live WWE event to have fans in attendance again. Stars like Drew McIntyre have been anticipating getting in front of a live crowd, and after the huge pop from the live crowd to kick off the show, fans are already talking about how good it feels to have it back on social media, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

When McIntyre spoke to ComicBook.com, he couldn't wait to hear the live reaction again, and knows he might great a bit emotional after hearing it again.

"They're the most passionate fans in the world and they're finally going to get live wrestling again, and it's WrestleMania. It's going to be absolutely insane in that stadium, when I walk out, the hardest part is just going to be able to compose myself," McIntyre said. "I know when I get in the ring, that's my comfort zone, that's where I'm most comfortable in the world, I'll be back in the game, but for that entrance, I know I'm going to have to calm myself down and try not to burst into tears or something."

Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

