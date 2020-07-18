Former WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Confirm They've Signed With Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson confirmed on Friday night that they have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. In a live video before an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, the pair appeared in an Impact Wrestling ring ahead of Saturday night's Slammiversary event. Gallows looked at the camera and said, "The rumors are true. The internet buzz was correct. We have officially signed with Impact Wrestling." According to Satin, the pair have signed two-year deals that give them the freedom to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

"It's midnight. We're live. And we're going to be live on pay-per-view tonight for Slammiversary. It's good brother time, baby!" Gallows added. It hasn't been revealed what match they'll take part in at the pay-per-view.

The pair also confirmed that their own personal event, Talk N' Shop A-Mania, will take place on August 1. Stars announced for the show will include Heath Slater, Enzo Amore, Mike & Maria Bennett and Rhino.

During the interview the pair revealed that they were in talks for AEW for nearly six months, and planned on being with the promotion when AEW Dynamite launched at TNT in October 2019. However in the midst of that negotiation Triple H pulled the pair aside and simply asked "what do you want?" in regards to a new deal, and wound up outbidding AEW's best offer financially. The pair signed lucrative multi-year new contracts in 2019, only to get released on April 15 along with 30+ other active wrestlers.

After a long, successful run in New Japan as a tag team, Gallows and Anderson arrived in WWE in April 2016. Over the next four years the pair would win the Raw Tag Team Championships twice and worked with fellow former Bullet Club members Finn Balor and AJ Styles, but were never presented as a dominant team. Their last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 during the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

Other topics covered in the interview included why they renamed themselves The OC, Rocky Romero's attempt to get the pair to re-sign with New Japan and their frustrations towards Paul Heyman (who they described as "100% full of bulls—").

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.