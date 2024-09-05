WWE 2K24 Reveals First Look at Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is set to make her WWE 2K debut in the upcoming Global Superstars Pack DLC for WWE 2K24, and she will be featured in a star-studded lineup that also includes Lyra Valkyria, Kairi Sane, Carlito, Michelle McCool, and more. Fans are excited to finally create the powerhouse Tag Team of Jade and Bianca Belair in the game, especially now that they are Champions once more, and 2K has revealed the first look at Cargill's complete entrance from the game. Cargill's entrance looks fantastic, and you can check it out below.

A Stacked Roster

The WWE 2K24 roster is already rather expansive, but it's going to get even more stacked and up to date with this month's release. The Global Superstars pack brings in several big names that have either recently joined the company, returned to the company, or been called up from NXT. Jade was a new addition, while Nia Jax, Carlito, and Kairi Sane all returned to the company after some time away.

Then there's Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee, who were both called up from NXT earlier in the year. Lee was quietly but swiftly called up to SmackDown after some impressive showings there, while Valkyria was called up to Raw as part of the most recent WWE Draft. The final addition to the pack is WWE Legend and fan favorite Michelle McCool, who will be another welcome addition to the game's Women's Division lineup.

Dream Scenario

Upon release, the DLC will allow fans to create a host of dream match scenarios, either with current superstars, Legends, or Hall of Famers. They'll also be able to make dream matches that exist outside of WWE with the creative suite, and with NXT's current crossover with TNA, fans can make those dream matches happen as well. In an interview with ComicBook's Haley Miller, Cargill was asked which TNA star she would love to face in one of those crossover matches, and one name immediately came to mind.

"I would love to work Jordynne Grace. I think she's amazing in the ring and we were both like two beefy women. I think that would be a great, great match if we did that," Cargill said. "But also we just actually just came back from Japan. I'm a little tired, I'm still on Japan time right now, but I would love to go back and experience that yet again because last summer on my hiatus, I had wanted to work in Japan. So I actually got the experience this year. I was very elated about it. So I would love to go back to Japan. Oh my gosh, the fan base there. And we love comics and we love anime!"

The Global Superstars Pack hits all systems on September 18th.

