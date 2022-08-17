WWE's Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Title at Heatwave

Zoey Stark looked to complete her epic comeback to WWE at tonight's NXT Heatwave, where she was set to battle Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. Stark came back ahead of schedule after recovering from an injury and she would claim victory in the Number one contender's Battle Royale for the shot at Rose's Championship. Rose wasn't looking to end her reign just yet though, and while both stars gave it their all, it was Rose's successful targeting of Stark's knee and leg that allowed for her to get the pin and the win. Rose defeated Stark to retain her NXT Women's Championship, and now we'll have to wait and see who her next challenger will be.

Rose led with a kick but Stark caught it only to get a knee to the stomach by Rose. Rose caught Stark's next move but Stark countered and went for a cover, but the Champion kicked out. Stark collided with a shoulder tackle and that caused Rose to roll out of the ring, but Stark dropkicked her to knock her back. Rose came back with fire though, slamming Stark's back into the ring apron and then throwing her onto the announce table and then slamming Stark's previously injured knee into the table.

Rose kept the attack going on Stark's knee and leg, kicking it and putting more pressure on it at every opportunity. Rose then hit a few strikes and while Stark hit strikes of her own, she was clearly limping. Stark kicked out of the next cover attempt by Rose, and she started to get on a roll but then the rest of Toxic Attraction pulled Stark out of the ring. Nikkita Lyons came out and ran them out after they were told to leave ringside.

Rose kept brutally attacking the leg and knee of Stark, kicking the knee and then slamming it down against the mat. Rose locked in a single-leg crab, but Stark managed to push her away and out of the ring. Stark hit several moves in a row, including a dropkick to the head and then went for the cover, but Rose kicked out.

Stark hit uppercuts next and then a kick to the Champion's back, but Rose caught her on her next move and slammed her down to the mat. They exchanged strikes and then Stark got Rose down but she managed to roll out of the ring. Then Rose got Stark's leg wrapped in the ropes, but she got free and almost rolled up Rose. Rose hit a huge kick to the head and went for the cover, but somehow Stark kicked out.

Rose put on Stark's knee brace and then connected on a knee strike to the head, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Rose has retained her NXT Women's Championship at Heatwave.