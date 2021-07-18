Matt Riddle Addresses Reports of Goldberg's Return to WWE Raw This Week

✖

A major report dropped late last week regarding WWE's plans for SummerSlam and how they involved WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. The WCW legend hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to Drew McIntyre in less than three minutes back at the Royal Rumble, but according to Fightful Select he'll pop up on this week's Monday Night Raw and kick off a feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley that leads to another title match at SummerSlam. The news was met with mixed reactions online, but on Sunday the report wound up getting mentioned on The Bump by none other than Matt Riddle.

The former UFC fighter has made it no secret he's not the biggest fan of Goldberg's, openly mocking him on social media for some of his recent matches and comments made in interviews. This led to an awkward interaction backstage at SummerSlam 2019, though at the time it didn't seem like WWE was going to spin it into any sort of angle given Riddle was on the NXT roster at the time. He's now on WWE's Red Brand and could potentially win the Money in the Bank contract in Sunday night's eight-man ladder match.

"...and then, I heard there's somebody special coming back on Monday Night Raw this week, I'm not going to mention names and start problems. I heard a rumor," Riddle said, putting his hands up. "I don't know if it's true... but if it's true I'm pretty excited."

Kayla’s face when Riddle hinted at Goldberg returning on RAW💀 pic.twitter.com/PPupOwfAyD — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) July 18, 2021

Do you think WWE will ever give fans a Goldberg vs. Riddle match? It might take a while given Goldberg's current two-match-per-year deal, but would you be up for seeing it next year? Let us know in the comments below and check out the full lineup for Money in the Bank below: