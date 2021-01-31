Matt Riddle Responds to Goldberg's 'People Are Soft' Comments

✖

Matt Riddle's contempt for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is well-documented, as the Monday Night Raw star has called out the WCW icon multiple times during his WWE appearances over the last few years. The two still haven't interacted on television (outside of the awkward backstage interaction that was caught on tape and later shown on the WWE Network), but Riddle was back at it on Saturday once he heard Goldberg's latest comments about being too "thin-skinned" nowadays.

The comments came from when Goldberg was on After The Bell and was asked if he agreed with The Undertaker's assessment that the current WWE product had become "soft."

"I think so...yes, I believe comparatively the business is soft," Goldberg said. "But the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different. Mega superstars that are bigger than life, it's hard in this generation seemingly to build those people."

"...but people are soft. People take offense to things way too quickly. I mean, you know, get a little thicker skin, boys and girls. That's all I can say. When legends came in when I was in the business, in the beginning, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes that they brought to our product. And one day, those young kids are gonna be in a position just like me, and I hope that karma comes back to bite them in the ass. That's all I can say. Because at 54 years old, I don't know one of 'em that can be doing what I'm doing."

He later added — "There were a lot of badass dudes in that the locker room when I came in...things have changed exponentially, and I can't say it's for the better."

Riddle responded — "So let's talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we? Bro. Really? Really? Okay. You have very, very, very thin skin. It's like sheep skin thin. It's ultra thin, extra sensitive thin. That's how thin your skin is. Let's be real, I'm not gonna throw down the chart of reasons why but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it and you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It's embarrassing. Stop being a baby. And good luck tomorrow — you'll need it."

