WWE Releases Statement on NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo Leaving Company

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer broke the news on Monday night that NXT play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo and the WWE had mutually parted ways. Shortly after the news broke, WWE released a statement confirming Ranallo's departure by writing, "WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Ranallo told the Wrestling Observer, "I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself."

Meltzer reported that the departure was made on good terms. Ranallo had been missing from the commentary booth since NXT TakeOver XXX, and the report stated he had flown home in order to be with his hospitalized mother in British Columbia.

