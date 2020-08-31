NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo Reportedly Leaving WWE

✖

NXT play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo has been absent from WWE programming since just before NXT TakeOver: XXX. And now, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Ranallo is on his way out of the company. Meltzer tweeted on Monday night, "Mauro Ranallo and WWE are parting ways," then stated more details would be on the way shortly. We will continue to update you on the situation as more information is made available.

Ranallo initially signed with WWE in December 2015 and took a full-time role as the play-by-play commentator for SmackDown, though he initially left the position in March 2017 due to a battle with depression. He and the company agreed to mutually part ways, but signed a new deal in mid-2017 that had him take on a new role as the play-by-play commentator for NXT.

Mauro Ranallo and WWE parting ways. Details forthcoming. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 31, 2020

This story is developing...

