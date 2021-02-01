WWE Men's Royal Rumble: Every Surprise Entrant and Return

Tonight's Women's Royal Rumble delivered in every way, featuring several surprise entrants that no one expected. From legends to NXT stars, the match was full of showstoppers, and the same was true of the Men's Royal Rumble match. There weren't as many surprise spots as in the Women's Match, but the ones that were there still left an impression, and we've got all of the big surprise appearances in one handy place. You can check out all of the stars that showed up in the Men's Royal Rumble match starting on the next slide.

Here are all the previously announced roster spots in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, and Edge, who was the first to come out to the ring. Randy Orton would be second, followed by Mustafa Ali.

Here's the rest of the card for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

Who was your favorite surprise star? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!