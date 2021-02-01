WWE Men's Royal Rumble: Every Surprise Entrant and Return
Tonight's Women's Royal Rumble delivered in every way, featuring several surprise entrants that no one expected. From legends to NXT stars, the match was full of showstoppers, and the same was true of the Men's Royal Rumble match. There weren't as many surprise spots as in the Women's Match, but the ones that were there still left an impression, and we've got all of the big surprise appearances in one handy place. You can check out all of the stars that showed up in the Men's Royal Rumble match starting on the next slide.
Here are all the previously announced roster spots in the Men's Royal Rumble match.
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, and Edge, who was the first to come out to the ring. Randy Orton would be second, followed by Mustafa Ali.
Here's the rest of the card for the Royal Rumble:
WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA
Carlito
COOL. 😏🍎#RoyalRumble @ShinsukeN @litocolon279 pic.twitter.com/xqZ0b9958W— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The fan-favorite made his return to the WWE ring complete with apple in hand, and he was in fantastic shape, dishing out his signature moves at a fever pace right from the start.prevnext
Kane
1️⃣8️⃣ @KaneWWE!!! 🔥🔥🔥#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Vhzg0N36S1— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The Big Red Machine came in with authority, and he quickly added an elimination to his resume. He did have a reunion with Daniel Bryan, but was quickly eliminated by Damian Priest.prevnext
Hurricane
Another unexpected name that showed up was the Hurricane at No. 23, but despite a fun entrance Helms didn't make it very far, being eliminated pretty much as soon as he got in the ring.prevnext
Christian
2️⃣4️⃣ @Christian4Peeps!!!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/BI57QXcMgI— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
One of the bigger surprises at the Rumble was the appearance of Christian at No. 24, who reunited with his friend and tag team partner Edge in the match, and quickly teamed up on taking down Riddle.prevnext
Seth Rollins
2️⃣9️⃣ @WWERollins 🙏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/g5dKA0Gboi— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
One of the rumored entrants in the Royal Rumble was Seth Rollins, who hadn't been seen on WWE television since Survivor Series, and he made his triumphant return to the WWE ring tonight. He almost won it all too, making it to the final three, but Edge eliminated him.prevnext
Braun Strowman
3️⃣0️⃣ @BraunStrowman 🚂🚂🚂#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2hWZQT8wz5— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
The final competitor in the Royal Rumble was none other than Braun Strowman, who's also been gone from WWE television for a bit right up until SmackDown this past Friday night, where he made a brief appearance. He also came close to winning but was eliminated by Seth Rollins.prev