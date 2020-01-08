WWE Reportedly Signs Mercedes Martinez

Independent wrestling veteran Mercedes Martinez has signed with WWE, according to a new report from SoCalUncensensored’s Steve Bryant. A 20-year veteran in the business, Martinez is heavily decorated from her time in Rise, Shimmer, Shine, Wormen Superstars Uncensored and World Xtreme Wrestling. She currently holds the AWS (Alternative Wrestling Show) Heavyweight Championship, and the promoter of the show seemingly confirmed the signing by saying he needed to crown a new champion soon. WWE fans will recognize Martinez as a two-time participant in the Mae Young Classic. She made it all the way to the semifinals in the 2017 tournament before losing to Shayna Baszler, popped up on NXT a couple of time, then returned for the 2018 tournament and lost in the second round.

And here’s where things get interesting — at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in August Martinez was the surprise final entrant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. Considering her spot in the match and a bout she had on AEW Dark, many assumed she would sign with All Elite Wrestling. This marks the first time a notable name has wrestled on AEW programming then sign with WWE.

Martinez has yet to address her signing on social media. She is reportedly expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando by the end of the month.