Mick Foley Asks Vince McMahon to Remove Donald Trump From the WWE Hall of Fame

Numerous professional wrestlers took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to the protestors storming the US Capitol building. WWE legend Mick Foley was among those wrestlers, publicly calling for Vince McMahon to remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. Long before he became the 45th president of the United States, Trump was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his involvement in early WrestleMania events and his various television angles with McMahon — most notably the "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23.

"Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?" Foley wrote. Five hours after posting the message, Foley's tweet had generated more than 64,000 likes.

Hey Vince - how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?@VinceMcMahon — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 6, 2021

