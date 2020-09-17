Mick Foley Praises the Parking Lot Fight Between The Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dynamite

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite ended in insane fashion as Trent, Chuck Taylor, Santana and Ortiz battled in a Parking Lot Fight outside of Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. The match saw the two teams batter each other with all manner of weaponry and tossed each other into the cars that surrounded them. The final sequence saw Orange Cassidy pop out of a trunk and nail Santana with an Orange Punch while his fist was wrapped in a chain. Taylor then grabbed Santana and piledrived him on the hood of a car, while Trent hit Ortiz with Strong Zero through a wooden board onto the bed of a pickup truck for the win.

The match was widely praised online afterward. One of the most glowing reviews came from the Hardcore Legend himself, Mick Foley.

WORLD CLASS BRAWL on @AEWonTNT All four of these guys should be commended for that amazing #ParkingLotBrawl - but they’re going to be feeling that one for a while! Well done @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @Santana_Proud @Ortiz_Powerful — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2020

Foley admitted that he always wanted to have a massive match in a Parking Lot during his career and recalled trying to pitch one with Vader back when the two were in WCW. But he said he'd have a hard time trying to come up with something better than what those four men did.

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter after the show to state the fight was one of Dynamite's best matches from its first year on television.

Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight, and congratulations to the Best Friends and Sue, and thank you to Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz for one of the best matches we’ve ever had here on Dynamite. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020

