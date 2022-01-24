WWE Superstars The Miz & Maryse originally tied the knot back in February 2014. The pair have since had two daughters, and in a new interview with Digital Spy this week Maryse revealed that they’re going to renew their vows in 2023 so that Monroe Sky and Madison Jade can be there in person to see it. She explained, “We had a party this week with the girls and I think this is probably the most fun gift ever because he got down on one knee and kind of proposed again. He said that one of the most amazing days of his life was when we got married and he said, ‘I want to have a more beautiful day because we were missing two, beautiful little girls that we didn’t have back then. So he basically wants to renew our vows in the Bahamas, where we got married in 2014 with the girls. So that’s really, really, sweet he basically just proposed and I got all emotional.”

“I didn’t think it was going to happen but it was really, really cute and very adorable because my family were there, my friends were there and actually, it’s going to be on Miz and Mrs season three, they got it all on tape,” she continued. “That’s the most sentimental gift because there’s material gifts but this is one of those that, it kind of got me and touched my heart. So I would say that’s probably the most awesome gift, a trip to the Bahamas with my kids to renew my vows next year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maryse recently returned to WWE programming to start managing her husband again following his involvement in Dancing With The Stars Season 30. Her attempts at costing Edge a match against Miz at Day 1 resulted in Beth Phoenix coming back and now “The It Couple” will have to face Phoenix and Edge in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble this coming Saturday. Check out the full card for the show below: