Update on Maryse Mizanin’s Return to WWE

Last week’s Monday Night Raw saw two simultaneous surprising returns as The Miz (fresh off competing on Dancing With The Stars) and Maryse both returned to start a new feud with Edge. Maryse’s original run with WWE lasted from 2006-2011, though she returned to the company in 2016 to start managing her husband and wrestled on three occasions by the end of 2018. According to PWInsider, the former Divas Champion will be back on Raw on a regular basis going forward whole also filming the upcoming season of Miz & Mrs. for the USA Network.

There’s been a lot of speculation that Miz’s new feud with Edge and Maryse’s return is setting up a mixed tag team match involving Miz & Maryse, Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix. “The Glamazon” announced last week that she would be stepping away from the NXT commentator desk following Sunday’s WarGames event.

In an interview with ComicBook back in June, the pair teased the eventual onscreen return of “The It Couple” on WWE TV.

“Never say never. When I came back the first time after I had my first baby, four months after I was main eventing SmackDown. So if you would’ve told me that when I was pregnant, I would’ve probably laughed, but it happens. So you never know. Maybe. I did feel like I might have one more run in me,” she said. “I’ve been with WWE for 16 years, and it still shocks me to this day, because I still get involved in things that I think I wouldn’t get involved with. So even myself, I don’t even know.

Miz added, “I also feel like I’m always the best when she’s around, whether it’s watching, or if it’s being a part of the match, or doing whatever. Anytime she’s around, she makes me a better performer, a better person.”

WWE confirmed that Miz will have Edge on a segment of Miz TV on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Are you excited for the potential of a mixed tag team match between the two married couples? Let us know in the comments below!