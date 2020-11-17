The Miz Takes a Shot at Drew McIntyre Following His WWE Championship Win

✖

Three weeks after he dropped the WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre won the title back in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw. It's hard to say who McIntyre will defend the title against next — he's facing Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in a non-title match, his feud with Orton seems to be pretty wrapped up and Bray Wyatt seems to have his attention pointed elsewhere. But then there's The Miz, who still has the Money in the Bank briefcase and has teased cashing-in for about a month.

Miz took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock McIntyre for losing the title, calling the quick back-and-forth a game of hot potato.

I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game. #MITB pic.twitter.com/dU5fkjsmy8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 17, 2020

"I don't know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night," Miz wrote. "One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game."

Miz made the bold claim earlier this year that if he wasn't in the main event of WrestleMania 37 next March, he would "quit." He later stated in an interview with ComicBook that the ultimatum was no joke (even if it hasn't been mentioned on television).

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."