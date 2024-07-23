WWE Monday Night Raw Changes Channels For Next Two Weeks

WWE Monday Night Raw has been a staple of USA Network for just about its entire existence. The sports-entertainment giant’s flagship program kicked off on USA Network back in 1993 and ran there for seven years, briefly exiting to air on Spike TV from 2000 until 2005, and returned to USA Network afterwards. Since then, WWE Monday Night Raw has aired every Monday in primetime on USA Network, even expanding from two hours to three hours in 2012. The time WWE Monday Night Raw has on USA Network is winding down, as WWE prepares to move its red brand programming to Netflix in 2025, but the longtime television partner still has just over five months of the show before it packs up.

WWE Monday Night Raw Moves to SyFy For Two Weeks

The next two episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw will air on a different channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As announced on this past Monday’s edition of WWE’s flagship show, WWE Monday Night Raw will pivot to SyFy over the next two weeks due to Olympics coverage taking precedence on USA Network. The next two weeks of WWE NXT suffer the same fate as well.

You can check out the upcoming schedule changes of WWE programming below…

WWE Monday Night Raw on July 29th: SyFy

NXT The Great American Bash on July 30th: SyFy

WWE SmackDown on August 2nd: FOX

WWE SummerSlam on August 3rd: Peacock

WWE Monday Night Raw on August 5th: SyFy

WWE NXT on August 6th: SyFy

WWE SmackDown on August 9th: FOX

WWE Monday Night Raw on August 12th: USA Network

WWE NXT on August 13th: USA Network

WWE SmackDown on August 16th: FOX

This move represents the first of a couple of unorthodox weeks for WWE programming to close out the year. All of WWE’s current TV contracts are set to expire later in 2024, and all three of its weekly shows will have new homes by 2025. After these next two weeks, WWE Monday Night Raw will remain on USA Network until January 2025. Come the new year, WWE Monday Night Raw will air on Netflix. WWE NXT stays on USA Network through September, after which it pivots to The CW. WWE SmackDown finishes out its run on FOX until September as well, and after that it heads back to USA Network, returning to its former televised home for the first time since 2019.