WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Sets Multiple Records

Despite lacking in star-power, this year's WWE Money in the Bank generated historic success for the long-running premium live event. As shared by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the 2022 edition of the ladder match-centered show is the most-viewed Money in the Bank event of all time. On top of that, Money in the Bank 2022 generated the second-highest gate in the show's history, with merchandise sales specifically being the highest in the event's history. Merchandise itself was up 95 percent from the previous year's Money in the Bank, which notably included the debut of a new John Cena t-shirt.

WWE executives received an update, touting the following benchmarks for Money in the Bank:



- The most-viewed WWE MITB event in history



- The second highest gate in MITB history



- Merchandise sales up 95 percent from the 2021 event, which is the highest in event history pic.twitter.com/rafZHkuJZE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 6, 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 underwent significant changes in the weeks leading up to its arrival. The event was initially scheduled for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the site of 2021's WWE SummerSlam, but was moved to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena roughly one month before the event would take place. No reason for the switch was given, but it's worth noting that, as of the day the venue swap was announced, WWE had sold 16,826 tickets for a planned 25,000 capacity inside Allegiant Stadium. According to @WrestleTix, there were 12,076 in attendance for the MGM Grand Garden Arena show, indicating that nearly 5,000 fans did not choose to purchase tickets again following their refund from the Allegiant Stadium cancellation.

Beyond that, the show was missing numerous of WWE's top stars. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was off of the card, while top talents like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton remain sidelined with injuries.

Despite all the factors working against it, the success of Money in the Bank 2022 spells good news for audience investment in the next generation. The show was highlighted by Liv Morgan's victory of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, which she successfully cash in on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey later in the night. Morgan's win marks her first championship in her professional wrestling career, which has been active for nearly a decade.

Later in the night, Theory would capture the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase after being announced as a late entrant in the match. The 24-year-old's win is the latest in his rapidly-growing list of accolades, which includes a United States Championship and a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The replay of WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is streaming now on Peacock.