WWE Money in the Bank: John Cena Announces In-Ring Retirement

At WWE Money in the Bank, 16-time World Champion John Cena appeared, shocking fans and leading them to wonder what he is doing in Toronto. Reports earlier in the night indicated that he was spotted in the city but it was unclear if he’d be part of the festivities or not. The last time he was in a WWE ring was back at WrestleMania where he helped Cody Rhodes capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. During that weekend, he also hinted at one final run in the ring before he officially retires.

Cena charged to the ring and got right to his point: next year will be his final year in wrestling. He thanked the crowd for letting him play in the house that the fans built for decades, for their voice, and their honesty. He gets choked up as the fans cheer “thank you Cena” but promises this final run will be unforgettable. He made it clear that the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania will be the last of him in WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He sends a message to the entire locker room that if they want a piece of him, now is the last chance for them to do so. Last year when he returned at WrestleMania 39, he went up against the United States Champion Austin Theory who defeat Cena in a major upset, but it was clear that his time of putting over the next generation had come. He went on to face The Bloodline with LA Knight and then was defeated by the current Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa. His final match came at the Raw after WrestleMania of this year when he teamed with Awesome Truth against Judgment Day and won.

The GREATEST OF ALL TIME is here!



JOHN CENA is back at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/anW4GdtC8l — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Cena has had several matches since his last full-time run in WWE which took place in 2017. He chose to bow out and pursue his Hollywood acting career full-time instead, which has given him many incredible opportunities over the last few years. Next month, his next film, Jackpot! with Awkwafina will release on Prime Video.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green