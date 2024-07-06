WWE Legend Allegedly Spotted in Toronto Ahead of Money in the Bank as Triple H Teases “A Few Surprises”

WWE‘s yearly Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set to emanate from Toronto tonight, and it seems like there are a few surprises in store for the fans that may or may not include an appearance from John Cena. Every year, two WWE superstars walk out of the iconic event as the Money in the Bank winner. While it may not be a physical title, it can lead to one as the winners earn a future title opportunity any time, any place. Last year, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Judgment Day’s Damian Priest won the briefcases, and while SKY cashed in shortly after, Priest opted to wait until this year’s WrestleMania to call his shot.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a video to social media, teasing “a few surprises” at the event which changes the WWE landscape. “It’s exciting. Money in the Bank is a great PLE for WWE because it changes the trajectory of a lot of things. So, as you’re getting ready to head into SummerSlam, once somebody has that Money in the Bank briefcase, it sort of changes the dynamic because the chase begins,” Triple H said. “If you’re a champion, you always have to be looking over your shoulder. So, it’ll be a big night. We have a lot of great talent there, and I think it is very difficult to call. I think all the matches tonight will deliver, and then some; got a few surprises in the tank so it’s going to be a fun night” (h/t: Fightful).

Fightful is reporting that a fan allegedly spotted the future first ballot WWE Hall of Famer in Toronto, though Fightful hasn’t heard if he is planned for the show in any capacity. Cena did appear at last year’s Money in the Bank event in London where he teased a potential future WrestleMania event in the country.

Cena hasn’t appeared in a WWE ring since this year’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia where he took part in an unforgettable Avengers-style moment to help Cody Rhodes secure the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. The 16-time WWE World Champion previously went on record, stating that he’d like to put his Hollywood career on pause for one last WWE run as he knows he’s closer to the end than the beginning.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for live updates on WWE’s Money in the Bank.