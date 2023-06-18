The Usos and Solo Sikoa Respond to The Bloodline's Split, Roman Reigns Continues Unfortunate Trend

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw The Usos solidify their split from The Bloodline as Jey Uso officially sided with Jimmy Uso and the pair attacked Roman Reigns. The two have since taken to Twitter, stating that Reigns got what was coming to him. They wrote, "It's not 'Betrayal'...If you deserved it...#WeTheRealOnes." The two also got involved in Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Saturday in Cincinnati, chasing away Solo Sikoa as he tried to attack Rey Mysterio during the match. Reigns managed to retain, but only thanks to Dominik Mysterio screwing over his father.

It was announced late Friday night that there will be a "Bloodline Civil War" match at Money in the Bank, pitting Reigns and Sikoa up against The Usos. Sikoa also took to Twitter, pointing out that The Bloodline has lost three of its six members since the start of the year.

If you deserved it…#WeTheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 18, 2023

It was also pointed out on social media over the weekend that Reigns has now been betrayed by other wrestlers four different times throughout his career. The first came when Seth Rollins broke up The Shield by smacking a steel chair across Reigns' back, and the next three were when Sami Zayn and The Usos each decided to break away from The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' Booking

In a recent interview with Rick Rubin, Paul Heyman discussed the evolution of Reigns' character leading up to the debut of "The Tribal Chief." He claimed that WWE knew they wanted to position Reigns as their next big star as far back as WrestleMania XXX when Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak,

"Brock becomes the successor to the streak, becomes the holy grail, becomes the victory no man can attain and becomes the embodiment of the impossible mountain to climb so that when someone climbs that mountain, when someone beats Brock Lesnar, they are instantly made in the same way that Brock Lesnar is instantly made," Heyman said. "The moment the referee's hand hits three at WrestleMania XXX, signifying Brock had conquered the streak, and we had someone in mind to be the next big thing, the company's next big star, the guy that would pull the wagon, the successor to John Cena, the person to become the one who beat the one in 21-1. We had someone in mind, even at that time. Do you know who that person was? Roman Reigns."