WWE's Money in the Bank Vignette Was Not for Bray Wyatt

WWE aired a mysterious vignette during Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view that immediately caused speculation over a big return coming soon. Between the supernatural iconography and the editing style, many immediately assumed this was some sort of tease for the return of Bray Wyatt, who was released by the company last year. This quickly led to Wyatt's name trending on Twitter throughout the remained of the pay-per-view. On top of that, the Olympic Gold Medal that flashed on the screen a few times had some fans thinking it could be the arrival of Gable Steveson. The two-time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist has technically been on the Raw roster since last October.

But upon closer inspection, fans have already deduced the promo was for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Various references to many of Edge's previous feuds — Christian, Eddie Guerrero, The Hardy Boyz, Kurt Angle — were all spotted as well as possible nods towards his initial WWE debut and his time in The Brood. The former world champion founded The Judgement Day shortly after WrestleMania 38 and added Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley into his stable. Unfortunately for him, once Finn Balor was added to the group in early June the three younger members opted to kick Edge out of the faction while claiming he was holding them back. Fightful Select also dropped a report noting that sources have told Sean Ross Sapp the Edge theory is correct.

It was reported shortly after he was kicked out of the faction that Edge had been moved over to the babyface side of the internal roster. He had spent the bulk of his post-retirement WWE run as a face, then turned heel leading up to his WrestleMania 38 match with AJ Styles. It's unclear how much of that heel presentation — the new entrance music, purple color scheme, arriving on the entrance ramp via a throne, his "Mountain of Omnipotence" — will stick around once he's back.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN — Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. The latter was booked after Money in the Bank when Corbin jumped McAfee after the cameras stopped rolling.

