Money Plane, Starring WWE's Edge, Gets an Honest Trailer

Screen Junkies' hit YouTube series Honest Trailers released its latest review on Tuesday, centering around the somewhat notorious 2020 heist film Money Plane starring Adam Copeland (WWE Superstar Edge) and Kelsey Grammer. The video tore into some of the leaps in logic the movie makes while also pointing out how little the former WWE Champion gets to do while stuck piloting the plane for the majority of the movie.

"High-flying wrestler Edge stars as Jack Reese, who gets to show off his gravity-defying moves... never. As they cram his massive bug-eyed a— into a tiny cockpit for the entire movie," the narration says. "He's an expert thief who openly talks about his hijacking plans in front of the other passengers, discovers mid-heist that airplanes have co-pilots and always has the look of a guy who's trying and failing to think of a comeback."

Edge spoke with ComicBook prior to the film's release last year, explaining why working with Grammer meant a lot to him personally.

"It was all a very surreal time for me actually because I just found out that I was cleared to come back to wrestle," Copeland explained. "Maybe two weeks later, my agent called and said 'Hey we got this script. You've been offered the leading role opposite Kelsey Grammer.' As soon as I heard Kelsey Grammar I was like, okay I'm in. Then I read the script and the script was fun, didn't take itself too seriously. It's tongue in cheek. Kind of like throwback 90s, 80s action movie. Just forget a pandemic for an hour and 22 minutes and just have fun.

"But the back story with Kelsey Grammer is that my mom and I, the first show we ever really connected on and watched together was Cheers. I was just old enough that I could watch Cheers with her and that bled into Frasier," he continued. "So my mom's favorite actor, bar none, no one came close, was Kelsey Grammer. She thought he was so funny, so charismatic, so entertaining. She just really really loved Kelsey Grammer, to the point where when she was diagnosed with cancer and I would take her down to her chemo sessions, we'd be sitting there for six, seven hours at some points. She goes 'I just want to go home and watch Frasier.' Right? That's what we are doing then, we are going to go home and we are going to watch Frasier.

Edge added, "So all of this starts happening about a year and a half after she passed. I get cleared for wrestling, I get offered a role opposite Kelsey Grammer and I just went, okay, she's in the ether somewhere pulling some strings. Yeah, I'm taking this movie. So it was just a really fun experience. I just thought how much my mom would be beaming as I'm sitting there in a backyard in Hollywood opposite Kelsey Grammer hearing him drop some of those lines that he does. Just, again, back to very very surreal moments. I've been lucky. I've had a lot of surreal moments in my life. That one might take the cake though."

"The Rated-R Superstar" was on the losing end in the main event of WrestleMania 37 and has not been seen on WWE television since.