WWE Monitoring NFL As It Considers Live Event Policy This Fall

The future of live wrestling continues to be a mystery as WWE is sidelined at the Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. It goes without saying that the company has not put any new live events on sale since the pandemic started, and the future of several events which already have tickets sold in the next few months remains in question. Recently, the Mayor of Boston made it pretty clear that the likelihood of SummerSlam occuring there at the end of August is zero.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live noted recently that the WWE is monitoring another major entertainment brand as it relates to how ticketing is being handled over the next couple of months: the NFL. With the NFL schedule release having taken place this past week, teams started selling tickets to games for this upcoming season. However, whether or not these games actually occur (with or without a crowd) remains to be seen.

The NFL is mandating that each team have a refund policy in place for the upcoming season in case crowds are not allowed at all or allowed in a limited capacity. Teams have been given the option to refund tickets in full or in credit to be used for games at a later date.

As WWE's schedule moves into the fall season, they will look to what is happening with the NFL for some guidance. Just like the NFL, WWE will have to make the call on whether or not to run events with limited fans, and they will certainly need a refund policy in place should they start selling tickets for new events.

The pandemic has caused all WWE events to be held at the WWE Performance Center since the middle of March. This weekend, the company will present the Money In The Bank PPV event from the Performance Center. The card for the show is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

R-Truth vs. MVP

