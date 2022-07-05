WWE Fans Name Their Most Frustrating Moments in History

The professional wrestling subreddit r/SquaredCircle had an interesting thread trending on Tuesday as wrestling fans were asked what moment they felt was the biggest "This is bull—!" moment in history. A few nominations like Triple H defeating Booker T at WrestleMania XIX and the Fingerpoke of Doom were brought up, but then fans started mentioning infamous moments from throughout pro wrestling's history. You can see some of the most popular picks in the list below! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 30 with the SummerSlam event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event! h/t Squared Circle

Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Hell in a Cell 2019 (Photo: WWE) "This match was such bulls—, it is what let me finally give up on and let go of WWE." — u/htp-di-nsw The infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship saw the match in end No Contest after Seth Rollins whacked a seemingly unconscious Wyatt with a sledgehammer. The move made very little sense at the time given that sledgehammers had been used in the past without necessitating the sudden end to the match. Rollins has since spoken out about how furious the booking made him and WWE seemed to pay attention by having Wyatt with the championship at the next pay-per-view.

John Cena's Immediate WWE Championship Match With Rey Mysterio (Photo: WWE) "I remember they justified it with 'both men thought it was the right thing to do' which is such bull—." — u/KneelBeforeCube When CM Punk beat John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 the company suddenly had a massive wave of momentum surrounding its main event scene. Unfortunately, what the company did next was just one of many moves that derailed the second "Summer of Punk." WWE started a tournament the night after Punk's win to crown a new champion, which ended with Rey Mysterio pulling out the win. Then Cena arrived to congratulate Mysterio backstage and followed up by challenging him to a title match later that night. Even though Mysterio was clearly banged up from the tournament matches, Cena was still portrayed as a conquering hero when he beat Mysterio to become WWE Champion yet again.

Finn Balor Fails to Beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship (Photo: WWE) "Demon Finn and the collapsing turnbuckle." — u/Pylons The 2021 Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended on a truly bizarre note as Finn Balor, fully decked out in his "Demon" persona, was seemingly on the verge of becoming Universal Champion as his music and red lighting helped "revive" him and set up for him to nail Reigns with a Coup de Gras while The Usos were knocked out at ringside. Then, without any explination, the turnbuckle underneath Balor's feet broke and the illusion of "The Demon's" power immediately vanished. Reigns pinned Balor moments later and "The Prince" hasn't been near the world championship picture ever since.

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania IX "Hogan walking out of WM IX with the title instead of Bret killed me." — u/bruce_cocker WrestleMania IX is considered by many to be the worst WrestleMania in history and a major reason why is because of Hulk Hogan winning an impromptu WWF Championship against Yokozuna moments after he had just beaten Bret Hart for the championship.

Starrcade 1997 (Photo: WWE) "Hogan basically pinning Sting clean at Starrcade 1997 after a year and a half of build. Still makes me angry." — u/Glittering_Falcon_93 The end to WCW's greatest storyline between Sting and the New World Order ended in a confusing mess at Starrcade 1997. The finish, which has been discussed hundreds of times in the years since, had referee Nick Patrick give a regular three-count as apposed to the fast count that was originally planned. The match continued with the restart prompted by Bret Hart, but Sting vacated the world championship a week later and was never able to regain the momentum he had lost

Royal Rumble 2015 (Photo: WWE) "Even The Rock couldn't salvage it." — u/call84 It was the night that defined so much of Roman Reigns' time as a babyface in WWE. In what was supposed to be his first crowning moment en route to a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 31, Reigns was met with overwhelming negativity from fans as he won the 2015 Royal Rumble match.