WWE Star Confirms They’re Donating Their Crown Jewel Paycheck to Charity

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that, just like with his appearance at Super ShowDown 2019, he will once again be donating his paycheck to charity following WWE’s latest pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia this Thursday, Crown Jewel. The former 205 Live star also tweeted over the weekend that, while he wishes the circumstances surrounding the match were different, he’s glad he and Mansoor are having a match together on pay-per-view.

“Though I wish some of the circumstances were different, I’m still thankful that for the first time ever two Muslims will have a Singles match on a WWE PPV. I’m thankful that for one night, [Mansoor] and I get to be what we wanted to see growing up,” he wrote.

Mansoor and Ali had been working as an unlikely tag team since June, but recently split when Ali finally snapped on Mansoor for not listening to his instructions and remaining a babyface. The Saudi Arabian star fired back this week with a fiery prom of his own, claiming he’d prove that Ali was nothing more than a coward.

Ali confirmed in an interview with ComicBook earlier this year that he had to effectively audition for a heel turn, which led to him being made the leader of the Retribution faction for a few months.

“I kind of looked at my career at a snapshot. I made my return. Nothing really happened,” Ali said. “I was off for seven months, for no apparent reason to me other than just creative had nothing for me. When I was initially looking at the mirror, I go, ‘What is wrong with me? Nothing’s wrong with me. Look at me.’ Again, after seven months, you have to eventually have that look in the mirror and go, ‘What am I missing?’ I think the thing I was missing was a little bit of edge. I knew I could cut a great promo. But again, within the confines of being a good guy, you’re very limited as to what you can say. So I presented the idea of doing something. It wasn’t being the leader of Retribution, it was, I met with Vince McMahon and the creative writing team and said, ‘I think I’m capable of doing more and this is the route I’d like to go.’ And it was basically, ‘Well, you’d have to show us.’

“So I recorded my own promos, my own videos,” he continued. “I had to audition basically to not be a good guy anymore. And if you go back and you watch these WWE Main Event matches I was having before joining Retribution, you would see the small details, the storytelling when I was slowly becoming more aggressive, a little bit more violent, having a little bit more of these heelish tendencies in my matches.”