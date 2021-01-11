Retribution's Mustafa Ali and Mace Blast WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter

✖

Mustafa Ali made it abundantly clear on last week's Raw Talk that he wasn't a fan of WWE bringing back legends of the past to dominate screen time on the last week's Monday Night Raw. The Retribution leader said at the time, "Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of Retribution not on the show. Why? Because we need to hear, 'Whatcha gonna do, brother?' again for the seven millionth time?" He then got into a war of words with Charly Caruso, who tried to defend the legends by saying they got a huge reaction from the crowd. Ali was quick to point out all of that crowd noise is piped-in since nobody is actually in the stands.

Ali later popped up on Twitter, indicating that he might have received some backlash for the promo by posting a screenshot and writing, "'we don't know if we can give you a live mic again.'"

On Monday things took another weird turn, this time when WWE Hall of Famer and former WWF Champion Sgt. Slaughter got involved.

Listen Up @Caseyk1King Thanks For UR Support Of ALL Those Who Paved The Yellow Brick Road👍🏻That The Scum & Puke @AliWWE🤮Has Been Allowed To Put His Slimy Foot On‼️Look Up “Maggot” In ANY Dictionary U Will See A Photo Of @AliWWE💩NO Push Ups For U @Caseyk1King — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) January 11, 2021

Ali and Mace were both quick to respond, reminding Slaughter of his gimmick leading up to WrestleMania VII where he "defected" from the United States.

Remember when you betrayed our country, maggot? https://t.co/KhqOk0ZPxV pic.twitter.com/8uqF9KZ9GX — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 11, 2021

"Delete his account next," Mace wrote. Slaughter has yet to respond.

As of now, the only things confirmed for this week's Monday Night Raw are an appearance from Triple H and a promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE confirmed on Monday afternoon that McIntyre had tested positive for COVID-19 and had promptly moved in quarantine. The announcement also resulted in the cancellation of a main event non-title match between McIntyre and Randy Orton. It's unclear if this diagnosis will affect McIntyre's reign as world champion or his upcoming match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.