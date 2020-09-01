Netflix Cancels The Big Show Show

✖

The Big Show Show, starring WWE Superstar The Big Show (real name Paul Wight), will not see a second season according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reported on Monday night that both the family comedy series and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love will both get standalone Christmas-themed episodes in December, then cease production. Jason Berger, one of the show's creators, took to Twitter to confirm the show was over.

The show's first season premiered back in April and featured Show as himself trying to balance home life with three young daughters — Lola (Reylynn Caster), Mandy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) and J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld).

As of now, the former WWE world champion has not commented on the cancellation.

on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow...thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other! 🤘🏼 https://t.co/dBaiehyu1h — Jason Berger (@jayberger) September 1, 2020

In an interview with ComicBook back in July, Show reflected on his favorite moments from filming the first season.

"[My favorite memory of filming was] just being around my girls, I refer to Reylynn, Lily, and Juliet as my girls," Show said. "I started the show, I had a huge learning curve and wound up with three extra beautiful daughters that I absolutely love to death. I'm their TV dad. They're my TV daughters. I talk to those girls almost every day in some sort of interaction, either through social media or phone calls. We've done a Zoom call where we all jumped on the line a little while ago and did a Zoom call and chit-chatted and let everybody know what's going on. Yeah, they're good girls."

