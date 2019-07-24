WWE Network Updated Version Coming This Week

A new design for the WWE Network will be released later this week, according to a promotional video on WWE’s website that dropped on Wednesday.

The video promised “sleeker design, simpler navigation, smarter search tools, signature Superstar pages, plus streaming features you wanted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an accompanying email sent to all network subscribers, the company explained how and when the Network update will occur.

Though a price-tiered version of the WWE Network has been rumored, there’s been no official announcement of it yet.

WWE announced in February that its 2018 subscriber account closed out at 1.563 million. At its height, the Network reached just shy of two million subscribers. The company announced it first broke one million in January 2015, less than a full year after launching in February 2014.

The company’s next WWE Network event, Smackville, will take place this Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The one-hour special will feature an Intercontinental Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. Dolph Ziggler.

WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, is also right around the corner on Aug. 11. Thus far six matches have been announced for the event — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Championship Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon and Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.