WWE Gives New Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Show Official Green Light

Today WWE held its latest quarterly earnings call, and after it touted its latest financial numbers and the success of Clash at the Castle and Extreme Rules, it was time to talk about media and streaming. WWE revealed a few interesting details during this section, including the announcement that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be getting a brand new show. No major details like premiere date or network were announced, but it was stated that the show will consist of eight episodes up front, and if Miz and Mrs or Corey & Carmella are any indication, it will likely be a reality-based show following their lives as WWE superstars.

As for where it will be aired, two options seem like best bets. Miz & Mrs has had several seasons on USA Network, which is also home to Monday Night Raw. Corey & Carmella streamed on WWE's official YouTube page. It's unclear which method will be used for Bianca and Montez's new show, though we could also see another network or service in the mix as well.

Belair and Ford have a habit of producing great interviews together and they are both immensely popular WWE Superstars, so a show makes perfect sense. Belair is currently the Raw Women's Champion and has been the Champion since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and thus getting payback for what happened previously against Lynch at SummerSlam. Meanwhile Ford has delivered several of the year's best matches alongside Angelo Dawkins (The Street Profits) against The Usos throughout the year.

Hopefully we'll get more information soon on Belair and Ford's new show, and she's staying busy in other areas too, as she recently signed with Hollywood Agency WME for representation in all areas. WME is set to grow Belair's businesses through podcasting, acting, marketing, and more, so we can probably expect even more projects featuring Belair in the near future.

Are you excited for Belair and Ford's new show? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!