Woman Mistakes WWE NWO Shirt for Conspiracy Theory, Tries to Call out Walmart

The New World Order (aka NWO) found itself in the news on Sunday, but not for anything any of its former members did or said. Instead, the group found itself in a case of mistaken identity, one that wrestling fans found to be quite funny. A female Walmart customer took to Facebook over the weekend with a photo of a new NWO shirt WWE is currently selling in stores, which shows off the classic three-letter logo with "4-life" stamped underneath. The woman seemed to mistake the shirt as some sort of political statement being "pushed" by "global elites." The post was later deleted, but not before screenshots were taken

Check out the full post below.

If this lady is afraid of the nWo, wait till she is dealing with the X-Factor. pic.twitter.com/h14YINgND3 — Carole Baskin His Glory (@JaimsVanDerBeek) April 26, 2020

The NWO ran wild over WCW from 1996-2000 in various forms before eventually making its way to WWE in 2002. The group, represented by Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman, was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The faction made somewhat of a comeback at WrestelMania 36 during the Firefly Fun House match. During one segment, Bray Wyatt managed to recreate a classic Eric Bischoff promo from WCW Monday Nitro in which he introduced John Cena (originally Hollywood Hogan) to the ring. Cena came out in full NWO gear along with the NWO version of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship before trying (and failing) to break Wyatt's hold on him. The match eventually ended with The Fiend appearing and pinning Cena while Wyatt made the three count.

During a recent interview with Chris Jericho, Erich Bischoff (the brains behind the faction) recapped how he managed to convince Hulk Hogan to turn heel and join.

"He saw what was going on with Scott and Kevin," Bischoff said. "He could feel it and he threw his name into the hat. I said, 'that makes a lot of sense. Let's see if that works.' And once he threw his name into the hat... I knew that was going to be the answer, but the thing I wasn't sure of was whether or not he would really follow through because he was a little unpredictable, let's put it that way, at the time."

